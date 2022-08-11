NEET PG, MDS 2022 counselling schedule announced; Round 1 from September 1

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates: After much delay and speculations, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has finally published the complete schedule for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG and MDS counselling 2022. NEET PG, MDS counselling schedule are available on mcc.nic.in.

The first round of counselling for 50% all India quota seats and all seats at deemed and central universities, AFMS and PG DNB seats, will begin on September 1. Registration and fee payment window will remain open till September 4.

From September 2 to 5, candidates can fill and lock their choices of medical colleges.

Seat allotment result will be announced on September 8 and selected candidates can report for admission from September 9 to 13.

There will be 4 rounds of NEET PG counselling in total – round 1, 2, mop-up and stray vacancy rounds.

Round 2 is scheduled from September 17 to October 1; mop-up round from October 4 to 18 and the stray vacancy round from October 20 to 31.

For more information, check the NEET PG counselling dates here.

