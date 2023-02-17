NEET SS 2022 Counselling: Mop up round provisional result out at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee has released NEET SS 2022 Counselling mop up round provisional seat allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for mop up round can check the result through the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, any discrepancy in the result may be immediately informed to mcc of DGHS upto 5 pm of February 17, 2023 through email on the email id to mccresultquery@gmail.com.

The provisional result are only indicative in nature and subject to change. Candidates should approach the allotted college/ institute only after declaration of final result. Candidates can report to the allotted college from February 18 to February 23, 2023. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET SS 2022 Counselling: How to check mop up round provisional result

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS 2022 Counselling seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of MCC.

