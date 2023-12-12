Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET SS 2023 seat allotment result on December 13, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Super speciality counselling round can check the result through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 releasing tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

The reporting of candidates who have been allotted a seat will begin on December 14 and will end on December 20, 2023.

All those candidates who have registered themselves for the counseling round can check their results by following the steps given below.

NEET SS 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Round 2 registration process was started on December 5 to December 10, 2023, and the choice filling and locking facility was available from December 6 to December 10, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.