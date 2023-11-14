NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 1 registration, choice filling ends today at mcc.nic.in, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will close the registration and choice filling process for NEET SS Counselling 2023 on November 14, 2023. Candidates who want to apply and fill the choices can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Round 1 registration, choice filling ends today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration link will close at 12 noon and choice filling and locking link at 11.55 pm today. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 15 to November 16, 2023 and the seat allotment result will be released on November 17, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted institutes from November 18 to November 24, 2023.

NEET SS Counselling 2023: How to fill choices

To fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET SS 2023 Counselling choice filling link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill the choices.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration fees for Round 1 is ₹5000/- which is non refundable and refundable security deposit fee is ₹2 lakh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON