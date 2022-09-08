NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings
NEET UG 2022 Counselling dates to be released soon. Candidates can check top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings below.
The NEET UG 2022 Counselling round will begin soon now when National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG results have been declared on September 7, 2022. The candidates who have qualified the medical entrance examination are eligible to appear for NEET UG 2022 counselling round.
The Medical Counselling Committee will likely release the counselling schedule and other details on the official website of MCC anytime soon. But before the release of complete schedule, candidates who have qualified the medical entrance examination can check the top medical colleges across the country as per NIRF rankings.
Top medical colleges as per NIRF rankings
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
- Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
- Christian Medical College, Vellore
- National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
- Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
- Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow
- Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
- Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
Candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website for Schedule / latest updates / Results / Notices / News & Events pertaining to counselling as MCC /DGHS will not be individually contacting the candidates for the same.