NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round registration, choice filling ongoing at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the NEET UG 2023 counselling special stray vacancy round registration and choice filling on October 31 and November 1, 2023 respectively. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling special stray round can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special stray round registration ongoing

The registration process and choice filling, as per the schedule will end on November 5, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 6 to November 7, 2023. The seat allotment result will be announced on November 7, 2023 and candidates can report to the allotted colleges from November 8 to November 15, 2023.

As per the official notice, the last date for joining the colleges after central and state counselling is till November 15, 2023. State Counselling authorities are directed to conduct the seat processing for Special Stray Vacancy Round of states after weeding out of candidates allotted in Special Stray Vacancy Round of MCC.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply for special stray round

To register and fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG 2023 counselling link available on the main page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once registration is done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

