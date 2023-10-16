NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray vacancy round choice filling ends today for BDS/B.Sc courses at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will end the choice locking and filling process for NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round on October 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the stray round for BDS/ B.Sc (Nursing) Seats 2023 can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Stray vacancy round choice filling ends today

The last date to register online was also till October 16, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 17 to October 18, 2023. The seat allotment result will be displayed on October 19, 2023. The reporting at colleges can be done from October 20 to October 24, 2023.

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to fill choices

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on for NEET UG 2023 Counselling stray vacancy round link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

The application form will be displayed.

Fill the choices and lock it.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.

