NEET UG Counseling 2021: Registration to begin today, here's how to apply
NEET UG Counseling 2021: Registration to begin today, here’s how to apply

NEET UG Counseling 2021 registration will begin today, January 19, 2022. Candidates can check steps to register given below. 
Published on Jan 19, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Published on Jan 19, 2022 09:38 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will start the registration process for NEET UG Counseling 2021 on January 19, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for an online counselling round can apply online through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. The last date to register online is till January 24, 2022. 

The choice filling link will be activated on January 20 and will be deactivated on January 24, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be from January 25 to January 26, 2022 and seat allotment processing will be done from January 27 to January 28, 2022. The result will be released on January 29 and reporting will be done from January 30 to February 4, 2022. 

NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to register 

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG Counseling 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • A new application form will open.
  • Fill in the form and make the payment of registration fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your registration has been done.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

