NEET UG Counseling 2021: Schedule released, registration to begin on Jan 19

NEET UG Counseling 2021 schedule has been released. The registration process will begin on January 19, 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule below. 
Published on Jan 14, 2022 08:50 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has released the NEET UG Counseling 2021 schedule. The registration for Round 1 will begin on January 19 and will end on January 24, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in. 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the counselling details on his official twitter account. The tweet reads, “Dear Students, Counseling for NEET-UG is being started by MCC from 19th January. You all are the future of the country and hope that all of you service will give a new direction to your career with the mantra of religion. I extend my best wishes to all.”

As per the&lt;strong&gt; official notice released by the Committee&lt;/strong&gt;, the choice filling link will be activated on January 20 and will be deactivated on January 24, 2022. The verification of internal candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be from January 25 to January 26, 2022 and seat allotment processing will be done from January 27 to January 28, 2022. The result will be released on January 29 and reporting will be done from January 30 to February 4, 2022. 

The MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling 2021 in 4 rounds_ AIQ Round1, AIQ Round 2, AIQ mop-up round and AIQ stray vacancy round. Fresh registrations will only be done in AIQ round 1, AIQ round 2, AIQ mop-up round only.

