NEET UG Counselling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment final result to release tomorrow

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will release NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment final result on January 28, 2022. The provisional allotment result has been released by the Committee today, January 27, 2022. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Incase of any discrepancy in the provisional allotment result, candidates can immediately inform the MCC of DGHS up to 10 am of January 28, 2022 through email on mail id mccresultquery@gmail.com, <strong>read the official notice</strong>.

As per the schedule, the final result for Round 1 was scheduled to release on January 29, 2022, which has been preponed to January 28. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from January 30 to February 4, 2022. To check the provisional result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

NEET UG Counselling 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET UG Counselling 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online registration.

Fill in the registration details and click on submit.

Your provisional allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

