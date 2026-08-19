The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC has postponed the release of the NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1. The seat allotment result that was scheduled to be released on August 19 has been postponed and will now be released on August 21, 2026.

NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 postponed, to be out on August 21 at mcc.nic.in

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Candidates who have applied for the Round 1 counselling session can find the direct link to check on the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Candidates allotted a seat can report to the institute from August 22 to August 31, 2026. The verification of the joined candidates' data by the institutes will be done on September 1, 2026.

NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed.

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6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The MCC/DGHS will be doing Counselling for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & I.P University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85%Institutional Quota) 100% AIIMS Institutions, 100% JIPMER and B.Sc. Nursing (only Central Institutes). For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.