NID 2022 application process begins for B.Des. & M.Des., check details here

The National Institute of Design (NID) has invited applications for the admission process to B.Des. and M.Des. courses. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is November 30. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can submit the application till December 5 with a late fee.

The admit card for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims will be released on December 23, 2021.

NID 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹3000 for General, General-EWS, and OBC-NCL. The application fee is ₹1500 for SC/ST.General-PwD, General-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD and ST-PwD. Candidates can check the details on the official notification of the NID at admissions.nid.edu.

Here is the direct link to apply for Admissions 2022-23 for B.Des. & M.Des

NID 2022 application process begins: How to apply

Visit the official website of NID at admissions.nid.edu

On the homepage click on the signup

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Interested and eligible candidates can check the details notification here