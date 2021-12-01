NID Admission 2022: Last date to register extended till December 6

National Institute of Design has extended the registration date without late fees for NID Admission 2022. The submission of the online application without late fees can be done till 12 pm on December 6, 2021. Candidates can register for B.Des. and M.Des. programmes through the official site of NID on nid.edu.

Eligibility Criteria

B.Des: Candidates who have passed or will appear for higher secondary (10+2) qualifying examinations in the academic year 2021–22 in any stream (Science, Arts, Commerce, Humanities etc.) from any recognized board of education such as CBSE, IB, ICSE or equivalent are eligible to apply.

M.Des: Candidates who have completed their graduation of 4-year duration in any specialization can apply OR Full-time Diploma of minimum 4-year duration in Design/Fine Arts/Applied Arts/ Architecture after Class 12 OR Bachelor Degree of minimum 3-year duration in any specialization can apply for the course.

NID Admission 2022: How to register

To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NID on nid.edu.

Click on Admission 2022-23 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will either have to signup or login to the account.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

