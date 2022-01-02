NIOS Public Exam 2022: 10th, 12th registration begins, direct link to apply here

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIOS Public Exam 2022 registration have already started. Candidates can check and apply through the direct link given below. 
Published on Jan 02, 2022 09:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Institute of Open Schooling has started the registration process for NIOS Public Exam 2022 for April session on January 1, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Secondary and Senior Secondary exams to be conducted in April/ May 2022 can apply online through the official site of NIOS on nios.ac.in. 

The last date to apply for the exam is till January 31, 2022. For learners who have registered or appeared in the October November 2021 exam, the registration process will begin on January 16 and will end on January 31, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online. 

NIOS Public Exam 2022: How to apply 

  • Visit the official site of NIOS on sdmis.nios.ac.in.
  • Go to Exams and Results link available on the top bar of the page.
  • A new drop down box will open where candidates will have to select examination and then pay exam fees link.
  • Enter your enrollment number and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of exam fees.
  • Once done click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.

The examination fee is 250/- per subject for theory papers and additional fee of 120/- per subject for practicals in subjects having both theory and practicals. Also, additional 50/- will be charged for each transaction.  

