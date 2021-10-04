NIT Andhra Pradesh invites applications for MBA programme

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Andhra Pradesh, Tadepalligudem has invited applications for a two year full-time residential Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme under the School of Humanities and Management (SHM). “Applications are invited through online mode from eligible candidates for admission to the MBA programme for the academic session 2022-24,” the NIT has said.

The application forms are available on the official website and the deadline for submission of the forms is October 30.

A total of 60 seats will be filled.

Graduates with 6.5 CGPA (on a 10-point scale) or 60% marks in the qualifying degree with valid CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national-level admission test score related to MBA admission are eligible to apply.

“The applicants will be shortlisted based upon the CAT/CMAT/MAT/GMAT/any other national level test score related to MBA admissions, academic credentials and performance in Group Discussions (GD)/ Personal Interview (PI),” the institute has said on the selection process.

GD/PI will be held from November 8 and 9 and the list of candidates shortlisted for this will be released on November 5.

The application fee for candidates belonging to open/OBC/EWS category is ₹1500 and it is ₹750 for those belonging to SC/ST/PwD candidates.