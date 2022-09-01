NMIMS MBA Admission through NMAT: Application begins on nmat.nmims.in

SVKM’s NMIMS Deemed-to-be University School of Business Management (SBM) has started the registration process for the NMIMS Management Aptitude Test (NMAT) for students who want to take admission to the Masters of Business Administration (MBA) course for the academic year 2023-25.

Interested candidates can submit their application forms on nmat.nmims.in.

This is a two-year, six-semester, full-time programme for which candidates with a Bachelor's degree in any discipline can apply.

Dr Prachi Gharpure, Director, SVKM’s NMIMS, Indore Campus, said, “The NMIMS is proud of having a unique industry partnership model that recognizes the role of the industry beyond the recruiter. NMIMS focuses on the development of cognitive, interpersonal, and execution skills besides strengthening the foundations of the learner. The consequence of this has been an outstanding placement track record.”

In addition to NMIMS, NMAT score is accepted by several other B-Schools in India, South Africa, Philippines and Nigeria. The test is administered by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC).

