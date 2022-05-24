Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nursery admissions 2022: DoE invites applications for last year's vacant seats

Delhi government has invited applications for admissions in entry-level classes against seats which remained vacant in the last academic session, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).
The process for nursery admissions in over 1,700 schools for 2021-22 academic session began in February last year, two months later than the usual schedule.(HT file)
Published on May 24, 2022 04:46 PM IST
PTI |

"Some private schools have claimed that they could not get admission under open seats as per their declared strength in entry level classes (Nursery, KG and Class 1 ) in 2021-22 academic session. Applications are being invited for admission against these vacant seats in such private schools," a senior DoE official said.

"These remaining seats have been carried forwarded to higher classes and applications for admission are being invited accordingly. The applicants will have to apply to the school directly latest by June 2," he added.

The process for nursery admissions in over 1,700 schools for 2021-22 academic session began in February last year, two months later than the usual schedule.

Delhi government officials had earlier said that a proposal to scrap nursery admissions was being considered as the schools were closed for several months due to COVID-19.

But school principals had opposed this idea and the plan was ultimately junked.

Nursery admissions for the next academic session were held as per the timeline. 

