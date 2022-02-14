Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PGDBA admission 2022: Applications open till Feb 15, apply at pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in

The admission registration link of the PGDBA 2022 will close on February 15.
PGDBA 2022: Applications are open till February 15, apply at pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 09:47 AM IST
The admission registration link for the PGDBA 2022 will close down on February 15. Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) is a course offered in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, and the Indian Statistical Institute. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of PGDBA at www.pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in.

The computer-based admission test will be conducted on March 27, 2022. The personal interview of the short-listed candidates will be held in May 2022. The test and interview dates are subject to change based on the current COVID status.

PGDBA 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay 2500 as application fee.  The application fee is 1250 for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories.

PGDBA 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official PGDBA 2022 site at pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in

On the homepage, click on ‘How to apply’

Click on the apply link

 Register yourself and fill the application form

 Submit all required documents

Pay your application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria and other details on the official website of PGDAB at www.pgdba.iitkgp.ac.in.

 

 

