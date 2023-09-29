Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for stray vacancy round out at bfuhs.ac.in, link here

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has released Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result. The seat allotment result has been released for stray vacancy round. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result for stray vacancy round out, link here

The provisionally selected candidates will pay the balance amount of fee till September 30, 2023.

Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of BFUHS at bfuhs.ac.in.

Click on Punjab NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login to the account.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on September 25 and ended on September 26, 2023. The provisional merit list was displayed on September 27, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BFUHS.

