Rajasthan BSTC 2023 allotment result out at panjiyakpredeled.in

Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan has released Rajasthan BSTC 2023 allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at panjiyakpredeled.in.

As per the official notice, candidates will receive the institution/ institution allotment letter from their own login. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check Rajasthan BSTC 2023 allotment result

Rajasthan BSTC 2023 allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Click on login link available on the home page.

Login to the account by entering the required details.

Once done, the allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have been allotted a seat will have to pay fee amount of ₹13555/- to be paid by the candidate through e-mitra, debit/ credit card or net banking from December 16 to December 26, 2023. Uploading of documents online by the candidate for admission to the allotted teacher education institution/ institution through his/ her own login from December 16 to December 27, 2023.

Candidates can report to the allotted institute from December 16 to December 27, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Official Schedule Here

