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Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at predeledraj2026.com, schedule here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026 registration process will begin today, June 11. The schedule can be checked here. 

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 11:05 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota has released Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026. The registration process will begin today, June 11, 2026. Candidates who have passed the examination can apply for the counselling round through the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at predeledraj2026.com.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at predeledraj2026.com, schedule here

The last date to apply for counselling is June 16, 2026. The allotment list will be released on June 20, 2026. Those candidates who have been allotted a seat can make the payment of seat allotment fee from June 20 to June 27, 2026.

The reporting by allotted candidates can be done from June 20 to June 29, 2026.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026: How to check schedule

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan BSTC at predeledraj2026.com.

2. Click on Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Counselling 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

Complete Schedule Here 

 
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