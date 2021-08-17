Registration begins for admission to B.Ed course in MP government colleges

Registration for admission to B.Ed. courses in government colleges in Madhya Pradesh have begun. The application forms are available on the official website https://rsk.mponline.gov.in/.

Apply online

This year onwards, private students will also be able to take admission in B.Ed. courses of government institutions, the state school education department has said.

Candidates have to upload the result related documents of class 10, 12 and graduation on the admission portal.

Candidates have to asked to keep the mobile number and email address active. The department has said that all communications related to the B.Ed. admission will be made through phone number and email address.

B.Ed. admission will be done in seven government colleges and 2 institutes of advanced study in education.

List of colleges:

• Institute of Advanced Study In Education (I.A.S.E.), Jabalpur,, Madhya Pradesh

• Institute of Advanced Study In Education (I.A.S.E.), Bhopal,, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh