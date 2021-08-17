Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Registration begins for admission to B.Ed course in MP government colleges
admissions

Registration begins for admission to B.Ed course in MP government colleges

Registration for admission to B.Ed. courses in government colleges in Madhya Pradesh have begun. The application forms are available on the official website https://rsk.mponline.gov.in/.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 04:54 PM IST
Registration begins for admission to B.Ed course in MP government colleges

Registration for admission to B.Ed. courses in government colleges in Madhya Pradesh have begun. The application forms are available on the official website https://rsk.mponline.gov.in/.

Apply online

This year onwards, private students will also be able to take admission in B.Ed. courses of government institutions, the state school education department has said.

Candidates have to upload the result related documents of class 10, 12 and graduation on the admission portal.

Candidates have to asked to keep the mobile number and email address active. The department has said that all communications related to the B.Ed. admission will be made through phone number and email address.

B.Ed. admission will be done in seven government colleges and 2 institutes of advanced study in education.

List of colleges:

• Institute of Advanced Study In Education (I.A.S.E.), Jabalpur,, Madhya Pradesh

• Institute of Advanced Study In Education (I.A.S.E.), Bhopal,, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Rewa, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh

• Government College Of Education, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh government college
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP