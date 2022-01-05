Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SRMJEEE Phase 1 Exam 2022: Slot booking begins today, check details here

Published on Jan 05, 2022 02:03 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will begin the slot booking for SRMJEEE Phase 1 Exam 2022 on January 5, 2022. Candidates who will appear for Phase 1 Exam can book the slot through the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in. The last date to book the slot is till January 6, 2022. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;official notice released by the Institute&lt;/strong&gt;, the mock test will be conducted on January 7, 2022 and Phase I main test will be conducted on January 8 and 9 from 1 pm to 3.30pm. Phase I entrance tests will be conducted on the Remote Proctored Online Mode. 

SRMJEEE Phase 1 Exam 2022: How to book slot 

Candidates who will appear for the examination can book the slots through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of SRMIST on srmist.edu.in.
  • Click on login link available on the home page.
  • Book your slot and click on submit.
  • Once done, candidates can download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Soon after the slot is booked, candidates can download the hall ticket for the examination. Main examination will be of 150 minutes. The candidates are expected to login atleast 60 minutes before the test to take photograph of self and ID proof and to read instructions.

