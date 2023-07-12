Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Last date to register today at tnmedicalselection.net, link here

Directorate of Medical Education, DME Tamil Nadu will close the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration on July 12, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for MBBS / BDS Courses for the academic year 2023-2024 session can do it through the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Earlier the last date was July 10, which was extended till July 12, 2023 till 5 pm. The Candidates should have completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or should complete 17 years on or before December 31, 2023. Admission to MBBS / BDS Degree Courses for academic session (2023-24) shall be based solely on marks obtained in the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET–UG 2023).

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

Visit the official site of DME, TN at tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register online.

Once registration is done, login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹500/- for general category candidates. All Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyar) / Scheduled Tribe candidates of Tamil Nadu native are EXEMPTED from payment of the cost of the application.

A total amount of ₹30000/- as security deposit will have to be paid for government quota and Rs. 1,00,000/- for Management Quota. The Security Deposit will be forfeited if a candidate who has been allotted a seat in the Second Round or subsequent rounds and does not join the respective institution. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DME, TN.

