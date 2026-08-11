The Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu, has released the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 rank list. Candidates who have registered for the admission round can check the provisional list through the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu, at tnmedicalselection.net.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: Rank list for MBBS/BDS out at tnmedicalselection.net, direct links to check here (Pexels/Representational Image)

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The provisional rank list has been released for Tamil Nadu government school candidates under the 7.5% reservation for government and management quotas.

Venkatapathy Velayutham from Villuppuram topped the general category with a NEET score of 705. Srinika B from Pudukkottai secured the second rank with 700 marks, followed by Sudar from Virudhunagar with 696 marks.

Under the 7.5 per cent preferential reservation for government school students, 641 seats -- comprising 537 MBBS and 104 BDS seats--have been allocated this year. Out of 4,860 applications received under this quota, 3,225 were accepted. Dinesh from Nagapattinam secured the top rank in this category.

The registration for counselling will begin on August 13, 2026. Candidates eligible to apply can register online via the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu.

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Direct link to check provisional rank list for government quota

Direct link to check provisional rank list for management quota

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026: How to check rank list

Candidates who want to check the provisional list can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu website.

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2. Click on the Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2026 rank list link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their names.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details, candidates can check the official website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research Selection Committee, Tamil Nadu.