TN NEET PG Counselling 2023: Last date to apply on tnmedicalselection.net

Directorate of Medical Educational and Research (DMER) Tamil Nadu will close the extended registration window for state quota NEET PG counselling 2023 today, July 17. Candidates who have qualified in the PG Medical entrance test and are eligible for Tamil Nadu's state quota seats can apply through tnmedicalselection.net.

TN NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration ends today

Before extension, the last date to apply for TN NEET PG counselling 2023 was July 13.

Candidates who want to take admission in PG Degree (MD/MS & DIPLOMA) /DNB Board Speciality Post MBBS, Post Diploma and Post MBBS 2 years Diploma and Post MBBS 2 years Diploma/MDS courses have to participate in this counselling process.

Direct link to apply online for TN NEET PG counselling 2023

How to apply for Tamil Nadu NEET PG 2023 counselling

Go to the official website of DMER, tnmedicalselection.net.

Click on the PG courses tab.

Open the application link for PG Degree/Diploma courses.

Open the application tab for the course you want to apply.

Register and get your login details.

Now, sign in and fill the form.

Make payment of the fee, upload documents.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.