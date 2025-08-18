Search
Mon, Aug 18, 2025
TN NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment results released at tnmedicalselection.net, direct link here

Published on: Aug 18, 2025 03:36 pm IST

TN NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment results has been released at tnmedicalselection.net. Candidates can check via the direct link here. 

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Tamil Nadu has released the NEET UG 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2025 on Monday, August 18, 2025. Candidates participating in the counselling process for admission into MBBS/BDS courses can check their allotment results on the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

TN NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment results has been released at tnmedicalselection.net.
DIRECT LINK TO CHECK TN NEET UG ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT (GOVT QUOTA)

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK TN NEET UG ROUND 1 SEAT ALLOTMENT (MANAGEMENT QUOTA)

Candidates will be able to download the seat allotment results their allotment order till August 24, 2025, up to 12 noon.

The last date for reporting is August 24, 2025, up to 5 PM.

Students who want to upgrade their seat will be given the option to participated in the second round of counselling, the schedule of which is expected to be out soon on the official website.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to download Round 1 seat allotment results

Candidates will be able to download their allotment results by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net
  2. On the home page, go to the notifications section.
  3. Click on the link titled, “Provisional List of Candidates allotted for MBBS/BDS Government Quota/Management Quota Course Session :2025 - 2026”
  4. The allotment PDF containing details of candidates will be displayed on your screen.
  5. Download the allotment PDF.
  6. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at tnmedicalselection.net.

