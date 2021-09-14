Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TNEA 2021: Tamil Nadu Engineering admission rank list 2021 out at tneaonline.org

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 (TNEA 2021) rank list has been published.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 10:27 PM IST
TNEA 2021: Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check their rank on the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.(tneaonline.org)

Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions 2021 (TNEA 2021) rank list has been published. Candidates who applied for the counselling process can check their rank on the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Rank of candidates can be checked by logging into system.

Special reservation counselling will be conducted between September 15 and September 24. This year 1,51,870 seats are available for engineering counselling in 440 colleges.

Direct link to log into system: https://www.tneaonline.org/user/login

