TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live: Round 2 provisional seat allotment results out, link here
- TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Round 2 provisional seat allotment results out. Follow the blog for latest updates.
TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu has released TNEA Seat Allotment Result 2023 on August 12, 2023. The Round 2 provisional seat allotment result can be checked by all candidates on the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.
Direct link to check TNEA Round 2 Provisional seat allotment results
The tentative allotment confirmation can be checked by all the candidates from August 12 to August 13, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates can be done before August 14, 2023.
The government general rank for Round 2 is from 1075 to 8586. The choice filling was done from August 9 to August 11, 2023. Follow the blog for latest updates on seat allotment, direct link below.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 10:33 AM
TNEA 2023: Tentative allotment result date
The tentative allotment confirmation can be checked by all the candidates from August 12 to August 13, 2023.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 10:16 AM
TNEA provisional seat allotment result: When was choice filling done?
The choice filling was done from August 9 to August 11, 2023.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 10:03 AM
TNEA seat allotment: How to check results?
Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.
Click on TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:55 AM
TNEA tentative seat allotment result 2023: Other important dates
As per the official schedule issued by the Directorate, the tentative allotment confirmation can be checked by all the candidates from August 12 to August 13, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for accept and join candidates and tentative allotment for accept and upward candidates can be done before August 14, 2023. The joining dates is August 14 to August 19, 2023. The release of provisional allotment for upward opted candidates can be done before 10 am on August 22, 2023.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:49 AM
TNEA seat allotment result for Round 2: Where to check
The Round 2 provisional seat allotment result can be checked by all candidates on the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:43 AM
TNEA seat allotment result 2023: Details
Tentative allotment has been released for second round candidate, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before August 13, 2023, 5PM, if you fail to confirm your allotment it will be stand as cancelled.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:41 AM
TNEA Round 2 seat allotment result: Out
TNEA Round 2 seat allotment result has been released. The direct link is given above.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:38 AM
TNEA Seat allotment result: Check ranks
The government general rank for Round 2 is from 1075 to 8586.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:35 AM
TNEA 2023 seat allotment: When can students confirm the allotted seats?
The tentative allotment confirmation can be checked by all the candidates from August 12 to August 13, 2023.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:32 AM
TNEA Round 2 provisional seat allotment result 2023: How to check
Visit the official site of TNEA at tneaonline.org.
Click on TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
Once done, the seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:29 AM
TNEA seat allotment result: Where to check
TNEA seat allotment result will be available to candidates at tneaonline.org.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:26 AM
TNEA Counselling: Round 2 provisional seat allotment result today
TNEA Round 2 provisional seat allotment result will be released today. Candidates can check the results at tneaonline.org.
- Sat, 12 Aug 2023 09:23 AM
TNEA seat allotment result: Date and time
Date: August 12, 2023
Time: Before 10 am