Top 10 US Liberal Arts Colleges in 2024 ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Students who are ambitious to take forward their dream to pursue studies of their choice are left with many options but to pick the one that fits right for them needs careful analysis.

According to the U.S. News & World Report, the 2024 National Liberal Arts Colleges ranking in the U.S. used 13 indicators to help normalising the scores against each college in order to give ranks(Pixabay)

U.S. News & World Report analysed more than 1,800 colleges in the United States with essential ranking factors to rank the colleges that are committed to providing the best educational ecosystem.

The following are the Top National Liberal Arts Colleges in the U.S. of the 211 featured colleges as listed by the U.S. News & World Report.

Williams College Amherst College United States Naval Academy Pomona College, Swarthmore College and Wellesley College (Tie) United States Air Force Academy United States Military Academy at West Point Bowdoin College and Carleton College (Tie)

Each school's ranking factors were calculated and compared with the mean and standard deviation values of other schools' to create a normalised score for the purpose of ranking. Then, these scores were weighted and summed to arrive at each school's final overall score, mentioned the U.S. News & World Report website, explaining the methodology used to assign ranks to the colleges.

The following are the ranking criteria that were used to measure and rank the 2024 National Liberal Arts Colleges by U.S. News & World Report:

Graduation rates, First-year retention rates, Graduation rate performance, Pell graduation rates, Pell graduation performance, First generation graduation rates, First generation graduation rate performance, Borrower debt, College grads earning more than a high school grad, Peer assessment, Faculty salaries, Student-faculty ratio, Full-time faculty, Financial resources, Standardized tests, Citations per publication, Field weighted citation impact, Publications cited in top 5% of journals, Publications cited in top 25% of journals, Class size, Terminal degree faculty, Alumni giving average, Graduate debt proportion borrowing and High school class standing.

You can check the ranking of all National Liberal Arts Colleges here.