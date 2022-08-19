Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 schedule. The registration process will open on August 21 and will end on August 29, 2022. The certification verification will be conducted from August 23 to August 30 for already slot booked candidates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To book the slots, candidates will require these documents for certificate verification. The certificate verification process will require all original certificates and 2 sets of xerox copies. The list of documents are given below.

TS EAMCET 2022 Counselling: Documents required for certificate verification

TSEAMCET -2022 Rank Card. TSEAMCET -2022 Hall Ticket. Aadhar Card. S.S.C or its equivalent Marks memo. Intermediate or its equivalent Memo-Cum-Pass Certificate. VI to Intermediate or its Equivalent Study Certificates. Transfer Certificate (T.C). Income Certificate issued on or after 01-01-2022 by competent authority, if applicable. EWS Income Certificate issued by Tahsildar valid for the year 2022-23, if applicable. Caste Certificate issued by competent authority, if applicable. Residence Certificate of candidate for a period of 7 years preceding to qualifying examination in case where the candidate has no institutionalized education. In respect of Non-Local candidates in order to consider them for allotment under unreserved seats the following certificates needs to be submitted- Residence Certificate or Employer Certificate and Minorities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON