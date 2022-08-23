TS EAMCET Counselling 2022: Important notice issued for minority candidates

Telangana State Council for Higher Education, TSCHE has released an important notice for TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 for minority candidates. The last date for payment of processing fee is till today, August 23, 2022. Candidates can make the payment through the official site of TS EAMCET on tseamcet.nic.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the official notice, minority candidates (Muslim/Christian) who have not qualified or not appeared in TSEAMCET (M.P.C Stream) -2022, are informed to apply to consider them for the leftover seats if any, after exhausting all the TSEAMCET (M.P.C Stream)-2022, qualified Minority candidates in Minority Engineering / Pharmacy colleges opting for admission through Convenor (S.W-I).

The qualifying exam is inter or its equivalent with M.P.C group subjects. Candidates can submit the application form along with the certificates mentioned below in person to the Convenor, TSEAMCET-2022 Admissions, Sankethika Vidya Bhavan, Masab Tank, Hyderabad on or before August 25, 2022.

The ranks will be generated on August 27, 2022 and candidates will be informed through their registered mobile number. Candidates can book the slot after getting message on August 28, 2022 for certificate verification that is scheduled to be held on August 29, 30, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON