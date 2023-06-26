TS EAMCET Counselling 2023: Phase 1 registration begins today on tseamcet.nic.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 08:13 AM IST

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Eligible candidates have to apply for counselling on tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin online registrations for the first phase of TS EAMCET counselling 2023 today, June 26. Eligible candidates have to apply through tseamcet.nic.in.

As per the counselling schedule, the deadline for filling basic information, paying processing fee and, slot booking, selecting helpline centre and choosing date and time for certificate verification is July 5.

Certificate verification can be done between June 28 and July 6.

The schedule for exercising is June 28 to July 8. Applicants can freeze their options on July 8.

Provisional allotment list will be out on or before July 12. Candidates selected in the first round of TS EAMCET counselling have to pay tuition fee and report for admission between July 12 and 19. Check the complete schedule here.

The processing fee is 600 for SC and ST candidates and for all others, it is 1,200.

For further information, visit the EAMCET counselling website.

Topics
telangana admissions
