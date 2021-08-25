Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS EAMCET Result 2021 releasing today, counselling to begin on August 30

TS EAMCET Result 2021 to release today on official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Check counselling schedule here.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET Result 2021 on August 25, 2021. The result for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test can be checked on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The first phase admission counselling process will begin from August 30, 2021.

As per the official notice, the students can fill basic information online, pay processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9, 2021.

The certificate verification for candidates who already booked a slot will be done from September 4 to 11 and web options will be made from September 4 to 13. The provisional seat allotments will be done on September 15 and students who receive such seat allotment orders must pay tuition fee and self-report online between September 15 and 20.

The processing fee is 60 for SC/ST category candidates and 1200/- for others. The payment should be made through online mode i.e., credit card/ debit card/ net banking.

The exam was conducted on August 4, 5, and 6 for engineering, and on August 9 and 10 for agriculture and medical courses. The answer key was released on August 12, 2021.

