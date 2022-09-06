TS EAMCET Round 1 seat allotment result 2022 out at tseamcet.nic.in, get link

TS EAMCET Round 1 seat allotment result 2022: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today i.e September 6, 2022. Candidates can now check and download their seat allotment results from the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Candidates can access the Provisional Allotment Order, ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth in the Candidate login.

Students who get seats in round 1 will have to pay the tuition fee and self-report through the website from September 6 and 13, 2022. Fee has to be paid online.

Second phase and final phase will begin after this.

“Download allotment order by signing in through candidate login” reads the official notice.

Here’s how to check result

Visit official website tseamcet.nic.in

Click on candidate login

Enter the ROC Form Number, Hall Ticket Number, Password and Date of Birth and login

The seat allotment result will appear on your screen

Download and save for future purposes

Click here for a direct link.