Home / Education / Admissions / TS ICET Counselling 2022 phase 1 seat allotment result today at tsicet.nic.in

admissions
Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:26 PM IST

TS ICET counselling 2022 first phase provisional seat allotment releasing today at tsicet.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 first phase provisional seat allotment today, October 18. TS ICET 2022 provisional allotment result will be available on the official website at tsicet.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates can pay the tuition fee and can do self reporting through website till October 21.

TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment : How to check

Visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2022 result link

Key in your required details

Check the seat allotment result

Take a print out of the seat allotment result for further reference.

