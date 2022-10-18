TS ICET Counselling 2022 phase 1 seat allotment result today at tsicet.nic.in
Published on Oct 18, 2022 01:26 PM IST
TS ICET counselling 2022 first phase provisional seat allotment releasing today at tsicet.nic.in.
Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling 2022 first phase provisional seat allotment today, October 18. TS ICET 2022 provisional allotment result will be available on the official website at tsicet.nic.in.
Shortlisted candidates can pay the tuition fee and can do self reporting through website till October 21.
TS ICET Counselling 2022 Round 1 Allotment : How to check
Visit the official website at tsicet.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the TS ICET 2022 result link
Key in your required details
Check the seat allotment result
Take a print out of the seat allotment result for further reference.
