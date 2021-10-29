TS ICET counselling dates out at tsicet.nic.in, registration begins on Nov 3

TS ICET counselling date: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling registration dates. The counselling registration process will begin on November 3. Candidates who have qualified for the TS ICET can check the counselling schedule on the official website of TSICET at tsicet.nic.in.

First Phase counselling registration November 3 to November 9 First Phase Provisional allotment of seat November 14 Final Phase Counselling registration November 21 Final Phase Provisional allotment of seats November 26 Reporting at the allotted College November 27 to November 29 Spot admission details November 28

The TS ICET counselling will be held in two phases followed by the spot admission. The first phase of counselling will end on November 9. The provisional First Phase allotment of seats will be made on November 14. The provisional Final Phase allotment of seats will be released on November 26.

Candidates can download their provisional allotment order through their ROC form number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

