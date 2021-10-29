Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
TS ICET counselling dates out at tsicet.nic.in, registration begins on Nov 3

Updated on Oct 29, 2021 02:02 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

TS ICET counselling date: Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) counselling registration dates. The counselling registration process will begin on November 3. Candidates who have qualified for the TS ICET can check the counselling schedule on the official website of TSICET at tsicet.nic.in.

First Phase counselling registrationNovember 3 to November 9
First Phase Provisional allotment of seatNovember 14
Final Phase Counselling registrationNovember 21
Final Phase  Provisional allotment of seats November 26 
 Reporting at the allotted CollegeNovember 27 to November 29
Spot admission detailsNovember 28

The TS ICET counselling will be held in two phases followed by the spot admission. The first phase of counselling will end on November 9. The provisional First Phase allotment of seats will be made on November 14. The provisional Final Phase allotment of seats will be released on November 26.

Candidates can download their provisional allotment order through their ROC form number, Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below.

 

