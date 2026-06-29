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TS LAWCET & PGLCET Counselling 2026 dates announced, check registration dates here

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Counselling 2026 dates have been announced. The registration process will begin next month. 

Published on: Jun 29, 2026 12:16 pm IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Telangana Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has released TS LAWCET & PGLCET Counselling 2026 dates. Candidates who want to take admission in LLB 3 year/5 year courses and LLM courses can find the direct link through the official website of TSCHE LAWCET at lawcetadm.tgche.ac.in.

TS LAWCET & PGLCET Counselling 2026 dates announced, check registration dates here

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As per the counselling schedule, the registration for LL.B. 3YDC & 5YDC will begin on July 5 and will close on July 10, 2026. The verified list of eligible candidates will be available on July 15, 2026. The web options for Phase I can be exercised from July 16 to July 19, 2026. The Phase I edit option is available on July 20, 2026.

The LLM course registration process will begin on July 27 and will end on July 31, 2026. The verified list of eligible registered candidates will be out on August 1, 2026. The web options for Phase I can be exercised from August 1 to August 2, 2026 and web options can be edited on August 3, 2026.

6. Click on submit and your application is submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

TS LAWCET and PGLCET exam was held on May 18, 2026. The exam was held in three shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 11 am, second shift from 12.30 pm to 2 pm and third shift from 4 pm to 5.30 pm. The result was announced on June 4, 2026.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of TS LAWCET and PGLCET.

Counselling Schedule for LLB 3 year/5 year courses

Counselling Schedule for LLM courses

 
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