UCEED draft answer key 2022 to be released on January 25 at uceed.iitb.ac.in

UCEED draft answer keys 2022: IIT Bombay to release draft answer keys for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) online on January 25.
UCEED draft answer keys 2022: Once released, candidates can visit the official website at http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ and check UCEED Draft Answer Key 2022.(Pratham Gokhale/HT file)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 04:59 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

UCEED draft answer keys 2022: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is expected to release draft answer keys for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) online on January 25, 2022. Once released, candidates can visit the official website at http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ and check UCEED Draft Answer Key 2022.

Candidates can upload comments on the draft answer key, if any, through the candidate portal. The last date of uploading comments on the UCEED Draft Answer Key 2022 is January 27, 2022.

The UCEED 2022 was conducted by IIT Bombay from 9 am to 12 pm on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The institute will release the final answer key on January 31, 2022, whereas the UCEED 2022 results will be declared on March 10, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download their scorecards from March 10 to March 14, 2022.

The Institute will provide a common merit rank (All India Rank) to all shortlisted candidates. According to the examination website, ranks will be prepared based on total marks (Part A and Part B combined marks) that are obtained by candidates in UCEED 2022. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be considered as qualified in the UCEED 2022.

UCEED is an annual entrance examination for candidates wishing to pursue courses offered under the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) programmes.

Candidates are advised to keep checking UCEED 2022 website at http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ for further updates.

