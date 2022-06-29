UK announces 75 scholarships for Indian students on 75th year of Independence

The UK government announced on Wednesday it has partnered with businesses in India to offer 75 fully funded scholarships for Indian students to study in Britain from September to mark the country’s 75th year of Independence.

This is the highest number of fully funded scholarships given by the UK for the one-year master’s programme to date. HSBC, Pearson India, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Sons and Duolingo are among the businesses supporting this special initiative.

The programmes on offer include Chevening scholarships for a one-year master’s programme, with the opportunity to study any subject at any recognised British university.

The British Council in India is offering 18 scholarships for women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) – covering more than 12,000 courses across more than 150 UK universities. The British Council is also offering six English scholarships.

HSBC India will sponsor 15 scholarships, Pearson India will sponsor two and Hindustan Unilever, Tata Sons and Duolingo will sponsor one each as part of the 75 scholarships.

The fully funded scholarships include tuition, living expenses and travel cost for a one-year postgraduate programme. A minimum of two years’ work experience is required for candidates to be eligible.

The announcement was made against the backdrop of British and Indian business leaders and government representatives gathering in London for the India Global Forum.

Speaking at the forum, British high commissioner Alex Ellis described the scholarships as a great milestone. “Thanks to the exceptional support from our partners in industry, I am delighted to announce 75 scholarships for Indian students to experience the best of the UK. Nearly 30% of Chevening scholars in India come from smaller cities or are first generation students, making this an increasingly diverse programme,” he said.

HSBC CEO Hitendra Dave said the objective of the “Chevening HSBC Scholarship” is to encourage young people with potential to become leaders and decision-makers by leveraging world class educational facilities.

During his recent visit to India for a summit meeting, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomed the “India/UK Together” programme that promotes cultural ties between the two sides. Education is one of the key pillars of the “living bridge” between the UK and India that connects people.

Nearly 108,000 student visas were issued to Indians in the year ending March 2022, almost double the number compared to the previous year, the British high commission said.

Chevening is the British government’s international awards scheme offered in 150 countries since 1983. India’s Chevening programme is the largest in the world with more than 3,500 alumni.

