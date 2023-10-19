University of Bath invites applications for Health PhD & Health and Wellbeing PhD courses

The University of Bath has opened its applications for its Health PhD and its Health and Wellbeing PhD, for those looking to begin their studies in 2024.

These courses are designed for those keen to complete further study and undertake original research in areas that impact people's health, well-being, and sports performance.

According to a press release by the University of Bath, these courses are designed for those keen to complete further study and undertake original research in areas that impact people’s health, well-being, and sports performance. The University of Bath’s Health and Wellbeing research expertise covers topics such as:

Lifelong health and wellbeing: Exercise physiology, nutrition, cancer immunology, pain and maturation, motivation and behavior change of individuals and societies

Improving human performance: Computational biomechanics, clinical biomechanics and rehabilitation, gait analysis, injury prevention, sport psychology

Realizing a fair and vibrant society: Inequalities in physical culture, sport, and health, tobacco control and exploring how disease risk determinants impact lifespan

Social, political, and economic contexts in which health and wellbeing research is carried out and applied in national and international policy-making

Application Deadline:

According to the University of Bath, International students should apply at least 3 months prior to the intended start date, either after identifying a supervisor and discussing the proposed research or applying for a defined PhD project via Find a PhD. Students should apply via the online application form, providing all the requested details and supporting information and documentation.

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should typically have a Bachelor's degree, in an appropriate subject, with a final overall result equivalent to a First or a 2:1.

It is also desirable to have a Master's degree or appropriate research training.

Due to the number of different grading scales in use, candidates should upload a copy of the grading scales used by their institutions, along with their transcript, when they submit their application.

Those without either a Master's degree or sufficient research training may be considered on a case-by-case basis or asked to complete a relevant Master's degree at the University, before starting their PhD.

Candidates should also submit two references, with at least one of these being an academic reference.

The English language requirements are a minimum of either a 7.0 IELTS score with no less than 6.5 in all components, a Pearson Test of English Academic score of 69 with no less than 62 in any element, or a TOEFL IBT score of 100 overall with a minimum of 24 in all 4 components.

Students who have graduated within the last 5 years from an Indian university where the medium of instruction is English, and achieved at least 75% for English in their Indian 12th Standard examinations, may be able to submit evidence of this instead. Other accepted language qualifications are detailed on the University website

Fee Structure:

The annual course fee for students starting in the 2024/25 academic year is £22,400. Students will have between 2 and 4 years to complete these full-time courses and should budget for an annual fee increase of around 5% for each year of study, stated the press release.

For more information, visit the official website.