University of Mumbai to announce first-year degree admission merit list today

The University of Mumbai will release the first merit list for first-year degree admissions Tuesday, May 27, at 5 PM. This list pertains to admissions for the academic year 2025–26 across its 850 affiliated colleges, autonomous institutions. University of Mumbai first-year degree admission merit list today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

Also read: UPSC CSPE 2025: Civil Services Prelims exam question papers released at upsc.gov.in, direct link

As part of the online admission process that began on May 8, an impressive number of students have participated. A total of 2,53,370 students registered for pre-admission, submitting 8,11,643 applications across a various undergraduate courses.

The admission process is being conducted in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and a directive from the Government of Maharashtra dated April 20, 2023. It includes 3-year degree programs, 4-year Honours and Honours with Research programs, and 5-year integrated programs that offer multiple entry and exit options.

Also read: JAC 10th result 2025 live updates

“All colleges must follow the admission schedule strictly, adhering to government and University of Mumbai norms,” said Pooja Raudale, director of the board of examinations and evaluation. She stated that all admissions will be carried out based on course-wise capacity, reservation policies, and eligibility requirements, in accordance with guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission and the state government.

Also read: UK’s University of Liverpool is coming to Bengaluru: VC Tim Jones shares what’s ahead for Indian students

Among the most sought-after courses this year:

B.Com: 1,51,902 applications

B.Com (Accounting and Finance): 1,13,392 applications

B.Sc (Information Technology): 86,976 applications

BA: 83,630 applications

B.Sc Computer Science: 67,423 applications

B.Com (Management Studies): 54,238 applications

B.Sc: 34,987 applications

B.A.M.C: 26,416 applications

B.Com (Financial Market): 28,423 applications

B.Com (Banking and Insurance): 22,200 applications

B.Sc (Biotechnology): 22,578 applications

B.Sc (Data Science): 15,230 applications

B.Sc (Data Science and AI): 7,163 applications

B.Sc (AI and Machine Learning): 7,357 applications

B.Sc (AI): 6,120 applications

Cloud Technology and Information Security: 1,065 applications.