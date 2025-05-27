UPSC CSPE 2025: Civil Services Prelims exam question papers released at upsc.gov.in, direct link
UPSC CSPE 2025 Question Paper: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSPE) 2025 question papers. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE prelims question papers from the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in. The direct links are given below.
The prelims exam was conducted using two question papers - General Studies (GS) paper 1 and General Studies (GS) paper 2.
The exam was held on May 25 (Sunday) in two shifts and each shift lasted two hours.
This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination.
The exam has two parts: Prelims and Mains. The Mains round comprises of a written examination, which will be followed by an interview or personality test.
There will be negative mark for incorrect answers to objective-type questions.
How to download UPSC prelims question papers?
- Go to upsc.gov.in.
- Click on the examinations tab and then open the active examinations section.
- Open the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 page
- Scroll down and open the question paper link for GS 1 or GS 2 given on the second table
- Download the PDFs and check questions asked in the exam.