UPSC CSPE 2025: Civil Services Prelims exam question papers released at upsc.gov.in, direct link

UPSC CSPE 2025 Question Paper: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSPE) 2025 question papers. Candidates can download the UPSC CSE prelims question papers from the commission's official website, upsc.gov.in. The direct links are given below. UPSC CSPE 2025: Civil Services Prelims exam question papers released(Official website, screenshot)

UPSC CSE 2025 In Pics: Candidates appear for Civil Services Prelims examination

The prelims exam was conducted using two question papers - General Studies (GS) paper 1 and General Studies (GS) paper 2.

The exam was held on May 25 (Sunday) in two shifts and each shift lasted two hours.

GS paper 1 2025: Direct link

GS paper 2 2025: Direct link

This year, the commission will fill around 979 vacancies in various services through the Civil Services Examination.

The exam has two parts: Prelims and Mains. The Mains round comprises of a written examination, which will be followed by an interview or personality test.

There will be negative mark for incorrect answers to objective-type questions.

Also read: UPSC CSE Prelims: Take steps to release answer key immediately after exam, suggests Parliamentary panel

How to download UPSC prelims question papers?