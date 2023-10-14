University of Strathclyde invites applications for LLM Global Environmental Law & Governance starting in Jan 2024

The University of Strathclyde, Glasgow is inviting applications for its LLM Global Environmental Law & Governance starting in January 2024.

The programme draws both on cutting-edge academic research on global environmental law and governance and on first-hand professional experience at different levels, said the University.

According to a press release by the University of Strathclyde, students studying this course will be equipped with a wide range of expertise in global environmental law and governance, in areas such as:

biodiversity

land

food and agriculture

climate change and energy

corporate accountability

environmental justice

water and oceans

human rights

sustainable development

Students will focus on the global dynamics of environmental law. In particular, they will look at the mutual influences and interactions among different regulatory levels. The programme draws both on cutting-edge academic research on global environmental law and governance and on first-hand professional experience at different levels, said the University.

According to the press release, the course presents an internship opportunity with the International Institute of Environment and Development (IIED) and to collaborate with the Strathclyde Centre for Environmental Law and Governance (SCELG). Some of the classes will also include input from external experts and practitioners. This includes those from the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations, the International Institute for Environment and Development & the European Commission.

Eligibility and other criteria as mentioned by the University:

First- or second-class Honours degree, or overseas equivalent, in law or an environmental-related discipline (some law content recommended).

Entry may be possible with other qualifications and substantial professional experience in the area of environmental law, policy and/or management.

IELTS (Academic): 6.5 overall (no individual band less than 5.5)

Fee Details:

£19,300 for international students for 2024

Scholarship Details :

Faculty of Humanities & Social Sciences: International Scholarships for Postgraduate Taught January 24 are available. If you're applying for a postgraduate taught degree programme, you can apply for a scholarship award equivalent to a 15% reduction of your tuition fees, which will typically be £2,500-£3,000.

Deadline for applying for a scholarship:

30th November 2023 for January 2024 entry.

For further information, visit the official website.