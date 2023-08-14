UP BTech Counselling 2023 Live: Round 1 seat allotment result today on uptac.admissions.nic.in

UP BTech Round 1 Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates: Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) is going to release Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling round 1 seat allotment result today, August 14. The result will be announced on uptac.admissions.nic.in.

UP BTech Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Live Updates(HT Photo)

After the result is announced, selected candidates have to pay the seat confirmation fee, freeze or float the allotted seats between August 14 and 16.

This counselling is being conducted for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 qualified candidates. For BTech Agriculture and Biotechnology courses, results of CUET UG 2023 are considered.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates on UP BTech counselling.