UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule out at dgme.up.gov.in, registration begins July 25

Office of the Director General, Uttar Pradesh has released UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling schedule out, registration begins July 25

The registration process begins on July 25 and will end on July 28, 2023. The deposition of security money will be done from July 25 to July 28, 2023. The online document verification will be done from July 25 to July 28, 2023.

As per the official schedule, the merit list will be released on July 29, 2023 and online choice filling will be conducted from July 31 to August 3, 2023. Allotment of results will be available on August 3 or August 4, 2023. The candidates can download the allotment letters from August 5 to August 8, 2023.

UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of DGME at dgme.up.gov.in.

Click on UP NEET UG 2023 Counselling link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on submit.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round will have to pay registration fees of ₹2000/- through website. It is mandatory for the candidates to deposit the security money of ₹30000 for government state quota seats, ₹2 lakh for private medical colleges seat and ₹1 lakh for private dental colleges seats.

Candidates whose original documents have been verified online and who have deposited money will be eligible for choice filling. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DGME.

