UP RTE admissions set to conclude before April 2025 in four phases, govt releases schedule

The state government has released a schedule for admissions to Class 1 and pre-primary classes under Section 12(1)(G) of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 (RTE 2009). This provision ensures that 25% of seats in unaided private schools are reserved for children from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections. The new admission schedule ensures that 25% of seats in unaided private schools are reserved for children from disadvantaged groups and weaker sections. (HT file)

A letter from the director general of school education, Kanchan Verma, to all district magistrates emphasises adherence to previous instructions and guidelines, ensuring the timely completion of the admission process.

HT has obtained a copy of the letter, which notes that delays in some districts during previous sessions, with processes extending into July and August, hindered proper planning.

To address these issues, a revised timetable for the 2025-26 session has been established. The schedule includes clear application dates, deadlines for verification, and lottery dates, with the final completion of the admission process set for March 31, 2025. The academic sessions for these children are slated to begin on April 1, 2025.

Admission Phases:

First phase: December 1–19, 2024

Second phase: January 1–19, 2025

Third phase: February 1–19, 2025

Fourth phase: March 1–19, 2025

The letter also stresses the importance of inter-departmental coordination to ensure the effective implementation of RTE provisions.

This includes targeted publicity campaigns, the establishment of help desks at district and block levels, and the preparation of necessary documentation, such as age and caste certificates.

Local authorities have been directed to distribute pamphlets and set up public information drives to reach eligible families. Additionally, block education officers and local teams will be responsible for contacting parents and ensuring the timely submission of applications.

The goal is 100% enrolment of eligible children in RTE-designated seats by the end of March 2025, with regular classes commencing on April 1, 2025.

All officials have been instructed to ensure smooth implementation and to guarantee that every eligible child benefits from the scheme.

For further details, stakeholders can contact the district education office or block education officer, as per the letter.