CLAT 2025 paper analysis: ‘Exam easy to moderate than previous years, pattern same as 2024’

CLAT 2025 paper analysis: The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT 2025) on Sunday, December 1, 2024. The exams for CLAT UG and CLAT PG were held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm. CLAT 2025 was conducted on December 1 in a single shift, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Check the paper analysis here. (Photo by Santosh Kumar)

Now, how difficult was the paper? Here is a detailed paper analysis of CLAT 2025 by Amitendra Kumar, Product Head, CL-LST.

According to Kumar, the CLAT paper reflected a decreased level of difficulty, and maintained the same exam pattern for the second consecutive year, consisting of 120 questions that were to be attempted in 2 hours.

The overall difficulty level of 2025 exam was easy to moderate compared to the previous year.

Here is a detailed overview of section-wise questions

English Language: The English section of CLAT 2025 maintained an easy to moderate difficulty level, with 20-21 questions. Overall, this section was slightly easier compared to the previous year.

Legal Reasoning: This section was also on the easier side, Kumar said. Considering that it is a tie-breaker section, all of the 32 questions were doable, according to Kumar.

Logical Reasoning: There was a wrong question set. Barring that, 16-18 questions were doable.

Quantitative Techniques: This was a lengthy set and 5-6 questions were doable.

Worth mentioning here, candidates who appeared in the examinations needed to carry their admit cards and all other required documents and follow the instructions given on the hall ticket.

They were required to enter the test centre premises from 1 pm onwards and be seated at their respective seats in the hall or room by 1:30 p.m.

Candidates were not allowed to leave the exam hall before 4 pm.

Furthermore, carrying any unauthorized materials, such as notes, written papers, or electronic devices, into the exam hall was strictly forbidden.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 24 National Law Universities in India.