University of Queensland & IIT-Delhi Academy of Research celebrates its 100th enrolment

UQIDAR (The University of Queensland & IIT-Delhi Academy of Research), the joint Academy of Research are celebrating the milestone of enrolling its 100th student in the academy in July 2022.

UQIDAR is IITD’s first international joint Ph.D. program, enabling students to gain global qualifications from both the institutions.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, the joint initiative is paving the way for students and academics to partner on projects addressing some of the most pressing issues affecting India and Australia.

Mr. Peter N Varghese AO, Chancellor, The University of Queensland said, “Global partnerships are a key element in UQ’s strategy. Our partnership with IITD reflects a shared vision, one that is committed to excellence and growth. To see students join us in this belief, and to transform into truly game-changing graduates, gives us immense pleasure. It is a privilege to be back in India to celebrate this achievement and the partnership more broadly,” on achieving the milestone.

According to the release, the event was a part of the Australian delegation’s visit to India. The delegation met the new Director of IIT-Delhi, Professor Rangan Banerjee, and discussed the potential expansion of the existing partnership between both universities.

The delegation from the University of Queensland (UQ) has arrived in India for 5 days and is led by Chancellor Peter N Varghese AO and President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Deborah Terry AO. The delegation will be visiting and meeting various educational institutions, Government bodies, and industry partners during their visit.

Talking about both institution’s plans to expand this partnership further, Professor Deborah Terry AO, Vice-Chancellor and President of UQ, said “We are currently in discussion on how we can expand our partnership into other teaching and research fields, in areas of mutual interest to both Australia and India. I am a strong believer in collaboration, and at UQ, we are very aware of the importance of working with industry, governments, and other education and research institutions to achieve mutual goals.”

