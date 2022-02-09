Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WB NEET UG Counseling 2021: Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today

WB NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result releasing today, February 9, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below to check the result. 
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:12 PM IST
Directorate of Medical Education, West Bengal will release WB NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result on February 9, 2022. The round 1 seat allotment result can be checked through the official site of WBMCC on wbmcc.nic.in. 

As per the &lt;strong&gt;revised schedule&lt;/strong&gt;, the round 1 allotment result shall release at 4 pm on February 9. The round 1 admission will be conducted from February 10 to February 12 till 4 pm. Also, the last date for seat surrender for candidates admitted in Round 1 is till February 12, 2022. There shall be no facility for seat surrender in Round 2 or later. 

WB NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to check Round 1 seat allotment result

Candidates who want to check the Round 1 seat allotment result can do it through these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of WBMCC on wbmcc.nic.in.
  • Click on WB NEET UG Counseling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment result link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the seat allotment result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check more related details through the official site of WBMCC. 

